Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets 360
53559742_thumbnail

Ditch Interleague play and bring back the Mayor’s Trophy game

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 4m

If you’ve been reading the site for a while, you know my stance on Interleague play. To summarize, it’s unfair to the Mets because while teams they’re battling for a playoff spot get to play a push…

Tweets