Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53560447_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Phillies dealing with coronavirus ‘outbreak’ at Florida spring training facility - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

The Philadelphia Phillies' spring training home is in Clearwater, Fla. The state of Florida has seen a dramatic rise in the number of coronavirus cases this week.

Tweets