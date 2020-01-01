Amazin’ Avenue Recommends: Podcasts, Round 2

This is sad and concerning. I wish for those who are ill a speedy recovery. The health situation something baseball and all sports has to figure out, and that’s after they solve the economic issue.

Matt Gelb The Phillies are conducting as much contact tracing as they can, but the reality is they have no idea yet how big this outbreak is, not when at least 32 tests are still pending: https://t.co/XCIC9BHiWx