New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Obscure All-Stars to Play for the New York Mets: J.J. Putz
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 6m
After their second straight collapse in 2008, the New York Mets decided to make major additions to their bullpen.
Tweets
-
This is sad and concerning. I wish for those who are ill a speedy recovery. The health situation something baseball and all sports has to figure out, and that’s after they solve the economic issue.The Phillies are conducting as much contact tracing as they can, but the reality is they have no idea yet how big this outbreak is, not when at least 32 tests are still pending: https://t.co/XCIC9BHiWxBlogger / Podcaster
-
#OTD in 1990, Gary Carter set a National League record for career games caught, catching the 1,862d of his 16-year career. He passed Al Lopez, who caught 1,861 in 16 National League seasons. @baseballhall @Mets #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metsmerized: Alfonzo holds the record with 26 https://t.co/PM3d65iTJfBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets_Minors: New Post: MMN Draft Profile: Matthew Dyer, Catcher/Utility https://t.co/0hxeSJsWK5 #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom is 1 of 6 pitchers since 1900 to post at least 2 seasons with the following numbers: - 200+ IP - 250+ SO - ERA under 2.50 - WHIP under 1.000 The other 5 pitchers are Pedro Martinez, Sandy Koufax, Tom Seaver, Walter Johnson & Ed Walsh. deGrom turns 32 today. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Obscure All-Stars to Play for the New York Mets: J.J. Putz #Mets #MetsTwitter https://t.co/RvylydhcdqBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets