New York Mets

Mike's Mets
The Little Engine That Just Couldn't

by: Mike Steffanos Mike's Mets 35s

Ten games apart . After these weeks of annoyingly fruitless negotiations, MLB and the union are a mere ten games away from getting a seaso...

    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 2m
    RT @MBrownstein89: #OTD in 2017, Gavin Cecchini hit his 1st major league home run off Clayton Kershaw. Cecchini became the third player to hit his first career HR off Kershaw, joining Hector Gomez & Darnell McDonald. @GavinCecchini2 @Mets @Metsmerized #Mets #LGM https://t.co/fh8jUiI8kq
    Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN 5m
    The 30 franchises and MLB have a combined value that runs in the neighborhood of $50 billion. And they aren't scraping up another $150 million to at least make an offer into the middle ground and save the product from continued embarrassment.
    Metsmerized - Joe D ⚾️ @MetsmerizedJoeD 5m
    Like I was saying...
    Jon Heyman
    Mets called staff today to let them know they may switch spring training to Citi Field in the wake of Florida’s recent Covid troubles. They aren’t saying for sure but decision will be announced tomorrow.
    Metsmerized - Joe D ⚾️ @MetsmerizedJoeD 6m
    This is exactly what I was talking about this morning. I just couldn't see them playing ball in Florida.
    Joel Sherman
    Source: with 3 camps having to close today due to COVID-19, MLB is strongly considering closing all 30 camps again to cleanse and re-establish a system in which players will test regularly when they return. Right now there is not a firm protocol for players using the facilities.
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 11m
    Brian Heyman @bheyman99 12m
    RT @JonHeyman: Mets called staff today to let them know they may switch spring training to Citi Field in the wake of Florida’s recent Covid troubles. They aren’t saying for sure but decision will be announced tomorrow.
