MLB ‘strongly considering’ closing all 30 camps due to COVID-19 concerns; Mets may switch camp to Citi Field following Florida surge
by: Matt Clapp — The Comeback 41s
Many positive COVID-19 tests have been announced across the sports world on Friday, and that includes Major League Baseball. The Philadelphia Phillies closed their facility in Clearwater, FL after five players and three staffers tested positive for...
Tweets
-
Is COVID-19 going to allow sports to occur?Major League Baseball will close all spring training sites in Arizona and Florida for deep cleaning and will not permit players or staff members until they pass a COVID-19 test.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
There really is no answer right now to the health situation in baseball or any sport. And that has zero to do with the economic situation which feels like it’s going nowhere again.Major League Baseball will close all spring training sites in Arizona and Florida for deep cleaning and will not permit players or staff members until they pass a COVID-19 test.Blogger / Podcaster
-
today’s show re: Uncle Stevie’s ongoing interest in the Mets is officially our most downloaded episode 🎉 having so much fun. hope you are too.. https://t.co/EaYSAUVwNiBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Latest Post: Multiple Teams Shutdown Spring Training Facilities https://t.co/albunobxvl #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
No hair. No makeup. No worries. 👯♀️ @JaimieLaBellaMisc
-
Latest baseball update: Players hate the owners; Owners hate the players; Coronavirus hates everybody.Beat Writer / Columnist
