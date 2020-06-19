Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
53570369_thumbnail

Mets may make Citi Field site of their spring training restart

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1m

Citi Field has suddenly become a possibility for the Mets’ spring training relaunch, should there be a season. With Florida experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, team officials are discussing the

Tweets