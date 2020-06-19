New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Alternate Universe: Phillies at Mets 6-19-20
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5m
We’re all depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral damage. We all need to escape, and now you can read this blog in the alter…
Tweets
-
RT @chalulu23: @MetstradamusBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GiantPanda81: @Metstradamus Ask him to do one about how BVW is a virus in human form.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jareddiamond: I'm currently in Pinellas County. Bars and restaurants are open for business, and let me tell you, people are going to them. Here in Clearwater, the bars by the beach are absolutely jam packed at night, people spilling out onto the street. Not a mask in sight. https://t.co/hJH8QhsnBOTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @BleacherNation: From The Athletic's write-up on the story, which is ongoing (contact tracing and testing), something that should make your blood boil (and it's happening all over the country in various areas). https://t.co/h98dj3okaZ https://t.co/TdzAS8HgU6TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @AP: BREAKING: Major League Baseball training camps will temporarily close for COVID-19 cleaning, a person familiar with the decision tells AP. Find updates here: https://t.co/4iL9YcqbMLTV / Radio Personality
-
Yep, that’ll solve the problem.Major League Baseball will close all spring training sites in Arizona and Florida for deep cleaning and will not permit players or staff members until they pass a COVID-19 test.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets