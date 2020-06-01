Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
53578730_thumbnail

Dueling Aces: ’15 Harvey vs ’19 DeGrom

by: Matt Mancuso Mets Merized Online 30s

Matt Mancuso selects:2015  Matt HarveyArmed with one of the more deadly arsenals in the game, a mentality that matched up to 2019 Max Scherzer, and a nickname that defined him as a literal supe

Tweets