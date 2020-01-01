Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Cuomo: Yankees, Mets to relocate spring training to New York

by: Brandon Wile The Score 1m

A number of Major League Baseball teams are revising their return plans after a rise in coronavirus cases in Florida.New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that the Yankees and Mets are now planning to hold spring training in their home state...

