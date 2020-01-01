New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: Team will pay minor leaguers their $400 weekly stipend through August
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 26s
The New York Mets will keep paying their minor leaguers their $400 weekly stipend until at least the end of August, per Jon Heyman
Tweets
-
With a cranky columnist having unfairly railed against Pete Alonso for being vulgar, now is as good a time as any to get some @BreakingT LFGM gear. Get yours: https://t.co/4satzf36I7 https://t.co/10fu9T94KBBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: Andrew Cuomo said the Mets will begin a “soft training camp opening” next week at Citi Field. More: https://t.co/upEMtAsqWxBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jennineak: this boils my bloodBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MikeSteffanos: Brand new on Mike's Mets: A Very Big Deal An April Fools Day trade that had enormous impact on the Mets https://t.co/TZ8FKOPMKf #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
THOR: Love and Thunder Justice League: Snyder Cut Into the Spider-Verse 2Choose 3 movies, the rest get cancelled... https://t.co/fQWKvI4spQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Andrew Cuomo said the Mets will begin a “soft training camp opening” next week at Citi Field. More: https://t.co/upEMtAsqWxBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets