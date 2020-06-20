Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Rare Vintage 1960’s New York Mets Straw Hat-Sold as a Souvenir at Shea Stadium

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Sitting on Better Than Wright’s Deck 2.0, enjoying a nice cold beverage, and working on Filler Posts. Here is a straw cap that the seller says is from the 1960s.  Cool I guess.  Via eBay Kinda weird to me to have it for 50 years then dump it for $10...

