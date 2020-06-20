New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Rare Vintage 1960’s New York Mets Straw Hat-Sold as a Souvenir at Shea Stadium
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
Sitting on Better Than Wright’s Deck 2.0, enjoying a nice cold beverage, and working on Filler Posts. Here is a straw cap that the seller says is from the 1960s. Cool I guess. Via eBay Kinda weird to me to have it for 50 years then dump it for $10...
Tweets
-
With a cranky columnist having unfairly railed against Pete Alonso for being vulgar, now is as good a time as any to get some @BreakingT LFGM gear. Get yours: https://t.co/4satzf36I7 https://t.co/10fu9T94KBBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timbhealey: Andrew Cuomo said the Mets will begin a “soft training camp opening” next week at Citi Field. More: https://t.co/upEMtAsqWxBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jennineak: this boils my bloodBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MikeSteffanos: Brand new on Mike's Mets: A Very Big Deal An April Fools Day trade that had enormous impact on the Mets https://t.co/TZ8FKOPMKf #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
THOR: Love and Thunder Justice League: Snyder Cut Into the Spider-Verse 2Choose 3 movies, the rest get cancelled... https://t.co/fQWKvI4spQBlogger / Podcaster
-
Andrew Cuomo said the Mets will begin a “soft training camp opening” next week at Citi Field. More: https://t.co/upEMtAsqWxBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets