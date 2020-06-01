Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Why Bother With 2020 Season When It Means Manfred Gets To Ruin Baseball?

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3m

As previously noted, Rob Manfred has been using the COVID19 pandemic to push his agenda. That has included eliminating minor league teams, a universal DH, radical realignment, and an expanded posts…

Tweets