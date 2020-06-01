Do Not Sell My Personal Information

A Mets Father’s Day Tale

by: Rob Silverman Mets Merized Online 1m

I was about six-years-old when my father threatened to throw me out of the house. The reason was simple. I told him I was going to be a Yankees fan.It was the early 1970s and I knew nothing ab

