New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Kathy Ireland New York Mets 8×10 photo baseball
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
Can someone tell Kathy Ireland to wear her cap properly? We need to police such things. Next thing you know, someone will be adding profanity to Let’s Go Mets. #LGM #BSO Anyway, this eBay post is selling a KATHY IRELAND NEW YORK METS 8X10 PHOTO...
Tweets
-
RT @DeeH_NYC: I hope Bryce Harper wished his dad a happy Father’s DayBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NYDNSports: Mets will pay minor leaguers through August: source https://t.co/xk7iFQV8XY @deeshathosarSuper Fan
-
RT @HowieRose: I miss my beloved parents every day. Dad gave me so much; especially baseball. He teased me for being a Mets fan but he would have so loved seeing what I do for a living. Still hurts that he didn’t. Happy Father’s Day. Look at them. The DNA says no, but I must have been adopted. https://t.co/li9RwzJF97Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BrittanyViola: Dad, @frankviola16, your guidance & love extends beyond my life to the next generation! I love you! Happy Father’s Day! @frankviola3 @KaylVi @mommav16 https://t.co/10nbJcSTuQMinors
-
RT @KaylVi: I love you Dad! Thank you for always being there for me! You are the best Dad and Pop Pop around!! ❤️ @FrankViola16 https://t.co/6L5D3srUn2Minors
-
The new camp Coronavirus cases among players/staff involving multiple teams is very concerning to both sides. One player told me he’s concerned players have been entering camp for voluntary workouts after a temperature check and questions but no test. Protocols need to be perfectBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets