New York Mets

The Mets Police
Kathy Ireland New York Mets 8×10 photo baseball

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 5m

Can someone tell Kathy Ireland to wear her cap properly?  We need to police such things.  Next thing you know, someone will be adding profanity to Let’s Go Mets.  #LGM #BSO Anyway, this eBay post is selling a KATHY IRELAND NEW YORK METS 8X10 PHOTO...

