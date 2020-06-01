Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
53594793_thumbnail

Manfred Proposes 2021 Changes in Letter to MLBPA

by: Violeta Pietronico Mets Merized Online 32s

After MLB made it clear on Friday that they will not be responding to the MLBPA's latest proposal of a 70-game season, their counter to the league-offered 60-game schedule, Rob Manfred offered wha

Tweets