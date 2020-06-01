Looking through houses on Zillow and, upon seeing a stone wall bordering an inground pool in the backyard, said aloud in an empty room, “That’s too close! Kids’ll try to jump in from there!” I have no children.

Ryan Nanni Today, I ask you for the most Dad things you've done in the last year. (You need not be a dad or have kids.) I'll go first: 1. For my birthday, I only asked for a pressure washer. 2. At the store, I said, out loud to myself, that there are "too many dang potato chip flavors."