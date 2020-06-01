Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy
53596934_thumbnail

Simulated Recap: Matz And Mets Bullpen Shredded

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2m

This game was tied at 3-3 in the fourth. Michael Conforto has a first inning RBI single. Robinson Cano had a third inning RBI double, and he scored later that inning. Steven Matz allowed two more r…

Tweets