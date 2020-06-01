New York Mets
Simulated Recap: Matz And Mets Bullpen Shredded
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
This game was tied at 3-3 in the fourth. Michael Conforto has a first inning RBI single. Robinson Cano had a third inning RBI double, and he scored later that inning. Steven Matz allowed two more r…
RT @DeeH_NYC: Twitter gave Marcus Stroman a new strikeout pitch. Man’s studying at all timesMisc
There were about 40 positive Covid-19 tests last week alone among players and staff who’ve been at MLB camps. The exact number of camps affected since spring training 1.0 ended isn’t known but it’s said to be more than 10. Little doubt Covid is the real threat to the MLB season.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @TinaCervasio: 10:30pm on @fox5ny #SportsXtra: @KenDavidoff helps us make sense of latest #MLB news & getting closer to a schedule. @JenXperience has #FathersDay angle w/a #Mets prospect & I chat w/"BoomBoom" Mancini about a movie he's in that'll remind us of #quarantine! (it's a horror movie) https://t.co/4Ho0ugWlJJBeat Writer / Columnist
10:30pm on @fox5ny #SportsXtra: @KenDavidoff helps us make sense of latest #MLB news & getting closer to a schedule. @JenXperience has #FathersDay angle w/a #Mets prospect & I chat w/"BoomBoom" Mancini about a movie he's in that'll remind us of #quarantine! (it's a horror movie)TV / Radio Personality
RT @JenXperience: Got an amazin’ #FathersDay feature coming up on #SportXtra at 10:30pm on @fox5ny! With just 10 picks remaining in the 2020 MLB Draft, the #Mets drafted RHP Eric Orze out of @UNOPrivateers —I caught up with the two-time cancer survivor and his Dad on his incredible journey... ⚾️ https://t.co/bexq4rpr3bTV / Radio Personality
RT @howardeskin: This is an excerpt from a @TheWallStreetJournal story. Not good news for the #NBA . But it doesn’t seem like Pro Sports Cares if players test positive. It’s all about money. @SportsRadioWIP https://t.co/GxFaiFiuJ8TV / Radio Personality
