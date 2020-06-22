New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
How MLB teams are developing prospects with baseball on hold
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 5m
The trend, in the rapidly evolving world of professional baseball, has been to nudge hitters away from honing their craft on a tee. To use pitching machines instead. A pandemic, it turns out, can
Tweets
-
Spoiler alert: they sorted by number of wins not championships/playoff success https://t.co/q8nUrJhrRlBlogger / Podcaster
-
Pete Alonso 4 Card Lot #Mets $5 PWE @HobbyConnector @Hobby_Connect @thesportshobbyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Congratulations Nellie!Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23) got emotional accepting the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award. (📍 @DoveMenCare) https://t.co/Ol09cgBgm6Blogger / Podcaster
-
Absolutely disgustingA noose was found hanging in the garage stall of driver Bubba Wallace, NASCAR announced Sunday Wallace released a statement on the situation, saying: “This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down.” https://t.co/GIVmAw4a4UTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @jeffpearlman: How did Willie Randolph never get another managerial gig? https://t.co/egSlnpHKsUBlogger / Podcaster
-
covid staycation going great 🍍🍹👙 #grateful https://t.co/IeOL0SmF3PBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets