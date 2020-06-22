Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
Report: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez’s Bid To Buy Mets Joined By Queens Native Joe Repole

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York

The BodyArmour and Vitamin Water founder has reportedly joined the couple's bid to buy the Mets.

