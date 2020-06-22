New York Mets
Report: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez’s Bid To Buy Mets Joined By Queens Native Joe Repole
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York: WFAN 6s
The BodyArmour and Vitamin Water founder has reportedly joined the couple's bid to buy the Mets.
time to yet again share a personal queens connection! holy cross is where i took driver's ed. unfortunately, it was not at the same time that mike repole was attendingThe ARod/JLo group trying to buy Mets is said to have Mike Repole, a Queens Village native who went to Holy Cross in Flushing and St. John’s, aboard as partner. Repole has “real money.” Founded Glaceau (Vitaminwater), which sold to Coke for $4B. @darrenrovell 1st mentioned RepoleBlogger / Podcaster
A-Rod/J. Lo bid to buy #Mets gets stronger: https://t.co/zKEYAj473eBlogger / Podcaster
