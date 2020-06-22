Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Vitaminwater co-founder Mike Repole joins group led by A-Rod, J.Lo in effort to buy Mets | Newsday

by: Tim Healey and Jim Baumbach timothy.healey@newsday.com, jim.baumbach@newsday.com Updated June 22, 2020 4:37 PM Newsday 10s

The bid by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez to purchase the Mets has received a local boost: Nassau County resident and Vitaminwater co-founder Mike Repole. Repole has joined a group of investors, le

Tweets