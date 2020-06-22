New York Mets
New York Mets: A-Rod, J-Lo closer to buying team
by: Manny Gómez — Fansided: Call To The Pen 3m
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez recently made their bid for the New York Mets interesting. In their second attempt to form a group to make a legitimate r...
Players union leaders vote 33-5 to reject MLB framework/proposal. Ball is in the commissioner's hands now.Beat Writer / Columnist
And the dominoes are now likely set to tumble: 1. Implementation of a short season by MLB 2. Some players choosing not to play. 3. PA grievance 4. Upcoming free agents get destroyed in market 5. All major labor issues merely deferred to next spring. Mutually assured destruction.Beat Writer / Columnist
Who can tell me what the odds were in January for NASCAR coming together in a show against racism? Whoever placed that bet is from the futureBlogger / Podcaster
RT @ramonashelburne: The bubble environment is going to be so hard on families and those with childcare responsibilities. I hope Trevor hears nothing but support for this decision. https://t.co/jDrAcQsHQ9Beat Writer / Columnist
