New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
COVID-19, not negotiations, will dictate whether MLB will play out its season
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 3m
MLB is, with good reason, worries about the latest spike in coronavirus cases in states like Florida and Arizona. Will there be a season?
Tweets
-
Players union leaders vote 33-5 to reject MLB framework/proposal. Ball is in the commissioner's hands now.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
And the dominoes are now likely set to tumble: 1. Implementation of a short season by MLB 2. Some players choosing not to play. 3. PA grievance 4. Upcoming free agents get destroyed in market 5. All major labor issues merely deferred to next spring. Mutually assured destruction.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Who can tell me what the odds were in January for NASCAR coming together in a show against racism? Whoever placed that bet is from the futureBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ramonashelburne: The bubble environment is going to be so hard on families and those with childcare responsibilities. I hope Trevor hears nothing but support for this decision. https://t.co/jDrAcQsHQ9Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets