New York Mets

June 23 in sports history: Backward thinking by Mets outfielder

by: John Banks, Yardbarker Yardbarker 35s

In a win over the Phillies in 1963, Mets outfielder Jimmy Piersall celebrated his 100th home run by circling the bases facing backward.

