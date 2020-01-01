New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
WATCH: Mets visit the Giants on MLB The Show
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 36s
See how the Mets fared against the San Francisco Giants in Game 78 of the virtual season on MLB The Show 20.
Tweets
-
Voice of reasonIf there’s going to be a fight the time for that fight is after the ‘21 season when a new CBA is negotiated. 5 years of potential change. We’re doing irreparable damage to our industry right now over rules that last AT MOST 16 months. WTF kind of sense does that make? 🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Word this morning was JRod were seeking two partners for this potential bid. Could that prove to be Mike Repole (estimated $1 billion net worth) and Vincent Viola (estimated $2.4 billion net worth) ? If so, that’s a SERIOUS contender in this sale. #MetsSCOOP: @FoxBusiness has learned that former NY Mercantile Exchange chairman and current @FlaPanthers owner Vincent Viola is seriously considering joining the @AROD group to buy the @Mets. Preliminary discussions have begun; no money commitment yet. Story developingMinors
-
That’s been another problem MLB has to deal with. And a labor strife in the middle of a pandemic and the worst economic disaster in the last 90 years only makes this issue worse.@michaelgbaron I have to say I’m surprised at how little I miss baseball this year. I lived and died with the Mets since ‘73 but have slowly been losing interest the past few years as games have gotten longer and less interesting as strategy has evolved.Blogger / Podcaster
-
folks, even as a minority investor, P*rtn*y would need to be vetted by MLB. pretty sure a few red flags would come up..Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @RichardStock: If you are currently good at baseball and live anywhere near Montclair New Jersey DM meBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RIGHT NOW — @Buster_ESPN provides insight on the latest baseball mess on @ESPNNY98_7FM. Listen on 98.7FM, TuneIn, ESPN App, https://t.co/6YtFGHWuYh or “98.7 ESPN” on smart speakers.TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets