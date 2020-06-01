New York Mets
MLBPA Rejects MLB Proposal
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 6m
According to Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Major League Baseball Players' Association has rejected MLB's latest, and possibly final proposal, voting the deal down 33-5, and leaving a p
Tweets
-
MLB appears to be back for 2020: What it means for the NY Mets https://t.co/PY7ibjLtTN via @northjerseyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I was so ready for universal DH. damn..Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I know wins aren’t the way to properly evaluate a pitcher’s skill set, but the funny/sad about what Mike said is probably true. deGrom’s win totals in #Mets’ first 60 games of the season: 2019: 3 2018: 4 2017: 4 2016: 3Jacob deGrom going to take the 2020 Cy Young with like 3 wins.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Now I’d love to see this again....Mets went 39-21 in their last 60 games of the 2019 season.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: big thanks to Joe De Mayo (@PSLToFlushing) for joining the show tonight. episode drops in the morning, keep an eye out.. #LFGM 🍎 https://t.co/keeIS9YDlLMinors
-
RT @NYNJHarper: Popping on @WFAN660 with @sal_licata at 9 to talk about Manfred's decision to play ball (pending PA agreement on safety issues). See if I can get Sal pumped up for baseball again a few days after he said he was done with it.Misc
