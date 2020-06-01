New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
There Will Be a 2020 Major League Baseball Season
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 36s
Major League Baseball released a statement on Monday night saying the owners voted unanimously to proceed with 2020 season under the terms of the March 26th agreement.In order to produce a sch
Tweets
-
MLB appears to be back for 2020: What it means for the NY Mets https://t.co/PY7ibjLtTN via @northjerseyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I was so ready for universal DH. damn..Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I know wins aren’t the way to properly evaluate a pitcher’s skill set, but the funny/sad about what Mike said is probably true. deGrom’s win totals in #Mets’ first 60 games of the season: 2019: 3 2018: 4 2017: 4 2016: 3Jacob deGrom going to take the 2020 Cy Young with like 3 wins.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Now I’d love to see this again....Mets went 39-21 in their last 60 games of the 2019 season.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TimothyRRyder: big thanks to Joe De Mayo (@PSLToFlushing) for joining the show tonight. episode drops in the morning, keep an eye out.. #LFGM 🍎 https://t.co/keeIS9YDlLMinors
-
RT @NYNJHarper: Popping on @WFAN660 with @sal_licata at 9 to talk about Manfred's decision to play ball (pending PA agreement on safety issues). See if I can get Sal pumped up for baseball again a few days after he said he was done with it.Misc
- More Mets Tweets