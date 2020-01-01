Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
Report: Panthers owner Vincent Viola considering joining A-Rod’s Mets bid

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 3m

Alex Rodriguez's bid to purchase the New York Mets continues to add juice. Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola is considering joining A-Rod's group that is trying to make a bid to purchase the Mets, FOX Business' Charles Gasparino reported on Monday.

