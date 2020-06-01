New York Mets
MLB rumors: Wait, is baseball really back? 7 things you need to know - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3m
In case you missed it, catch up with the latest news of MLB saying it will implement its own 2020 schedule.
Tweets
RT @BauerOutage: If there’s going to be a fight the time for that fight is after the ‘21 season when a new CBA is negotiated. 5 years of potential change. We’re doing irreparable damage to our industry right now over rules that last AT MOST 16 months. WTF kind of sense does that make? 🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️🤦🏻♂️Beat Writer / Columnist
Look at the pitching coach who came out for the Padres..... the pitching staff getting lit up, are you surprised?Blogger / Podcaster
A common question being asked on the team side Monday evening: How will peer pressure about player participation manifest as baseball begins to work its way back? For players with more to risk in a short season -- potential FAs -- will other players encourage/nudge them to play?Beat Writer / Columnist
wrote close to 600 articles on FS for peanuts. glad they’re getting theirs..FanSided was sued today in New York for violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by misclassifying workers and not paying minimum wage. FanSided, now owned by Minute Media, is facing a collective action lawsuit similar to the one brought against Vox Media/SB Nation in Sept. 2017. https://t.co/Lmi7Gzl94SBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @laurawags: FanSided was sued today in New York for violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by misclassifying workers and not paying minimum wage. FanSided, now owned by Minute Media, is facing a collective action lawsuit similar to the one brought against Vox Media/SB Nation in Sept. 2017. https://t.co/Lmi7Gzl94SBeat Writer / Columnist
I can sum up my feelings about MLB and the 60-game schedule in four words... Bring On The Nationals! #LGM 🍎Blogger / Podcaster
