No gimmicks either. People want refunds, so clubs need to immediately do so without an attempt at a negotiation for 2021. Deal with 2021 when there is more certainty, and offer people incentives to come back anyway, especially after what has played out in public.

Mike Puma Maybe now that negotiations with the MLBPA are about complete, MLB owners can get around to refunding their customers holding tickets for unplayed games. No excuses.