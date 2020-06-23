Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53622944_thumbnail

Baseball’s back – but am I? And why I may quit the Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Good morning. Baseball looks like it’s coming back, and you can read the 8 billion other sites that are doing that post this morning.  Here’s a solid FAQ. My initial reaction was more on the Meh to Boo side of things than Yay.  I know a lot of you...

Tweets