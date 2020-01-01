New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
It still isn’t safe for baseball to return in America
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
As much as I miss the Mets, it would be best if MLB would officially cancel the season for everyone’s safety.
Tweets
-
Also this year the MLB plan is to use the Minor League rule with the runner on second to expedite extra-inning games ending, since the spring will be short, the schedule will be tight and there’s a desire to avoid 15-inning games and longer.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Word is owners are indeed ready to allow the universal DH this season for preserving player health but not in 2021. That assumes the sides sign off on all health/safety protocols.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Union obviously sees the grievance as potentially very valuable, possibly worth up to 900M according to player side person. Union likely would have to show MLB was the one dragging its feet. That case might have been better had they stuck to “when and where” tack of 2 weeks ago?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Report: Reuben Brothers exploring bid for Mets https://t.co/eGsTPXPHQoBlog / Website
-
What’s the alternative bobThe World Series Champion Washington #Nats never would have made the playoffs in this year’s format; 19-31 after 50 games, 27-33 after 60.Blogger / Podcaster
-
So it appears the bidding for the #Mets will include: 1. Josh Harris & David Blitzer 2. J-Rod & Mike Repole/Vincent Viola 3. David and Simon Reuben 4. Outside chance of a reemergence of Steve Cohen?Minors
- More Mets Tweets