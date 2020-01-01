Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
50784825_thumbnail

Universal DH and new extra innings rule for 2020 MLB season could still happen

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 3m

While the players rejected the 60-game framework from the league on Monday night, leading commissioner Rob Manfred to put in motion a plan to impose the 2020 MLB season, one key part of the rejected framework could still happen.

Tweets