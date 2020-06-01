Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

UK billionaires want to buy Mets, add more competition for Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez quest - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

Billionaire brothers, David and Simon Reuben, are the latest to be exploring purchasing the Mets, who are on the market for $2.6 billion.

