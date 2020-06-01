Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
53629862_thumbnail

YES Network to host 20th anniversary roundtable on Yankees’ 2000 World Series win over Mets featuring Joe Torre, David Cone, Jorge Posada, Bernie Williams, more - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2m

YES Network is teaming up with the Joe Torre Safe at Home Foundation to host a roundtable discussion on the 2000 World Series, the highest stakes Subway Series ever played between the Yankees and Mets.

Tweets