New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: David, Simon Reuben Exploring Bid for Mets Amid Alex Rodriguez Buzz
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 7s
The potential bidders appear to be lining up for an opportunity to purchase the New York Mets . Per Variety 's Scott Soshnick , billionaire brothers David and Simon Reuben are " exploring" putting a bid in on the Mets...
Tweets
-
This UFC fighter tore his ACL, and much more, but still stuck around to WIN his match. Slice of Life: https://t.co/mhLrX6PoiDMinors
-
MLB still hasn’t heard from the players union about health and safety protocols. MLB requested yesterday that the union respond so things could be worked out by 5 pm today. Belief is players were OK with the 60-game implemented season but time is short.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This list is a jokeBlogger / Podcaster
-
Meet the #Mets' 2020 Draft picks! ➡️ https://t.co/fEW9p1oCNTOfficial League Account
-
New Post: Bids for the Mets Going International? https://t.co/wnFkzc2Gwp #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Come on, the Mets' alternate 2000s logo wasn't that bad...was it? 📝 @TimKellySports https://t.co/C2HxCbDlK9TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets