by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5s

Major League Baseball and its players agreed to a deal to restart spring training and plan for a new Opening Day. The coronavirus had shut down the sport in March and the sides had argued — with key figures such as Tony Clark, Rob Manfred, Scott...

