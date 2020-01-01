New York Mets
MLB announces 2020 regular season
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2m
Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that Major League Baseball anticipates beginning its 2020 regular season approximately one month from today, on July 23rd or July 24th. The announcement follows confirmation today that...
RT @michaelgbaron: #Mets pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in 8 days. Again.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @OGTedBerg: Feels like Aubrey Huff is now better known for being a shithead on Twitter than for being the second best player on the 2004 Devil Rays.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @PhilKirshman: @spelletrader @Metstradamus @JonHeyman What is a “real” exhibition season?Blogger / Podcaster
RT @SNYtv: If this is it for pitchers hitting in baseball, let the record state that the Mets go out on top. In 2019: 💥 #1 in HR 💥 #1 in hits 💥 #1 in BA 💥 #1 in OPS https://t.co/zsQtPEmFIvBlogger / Podcaster
In all seriousness, the Mets would be short on luck if they hadn’t re-signed Rene Rivera in the offseason.Teams will be permitted to bring three Taxi Squad players on all road trips, though one must be a catcher. Taxi Squad players will not receive MLB service time, though they can work out with the team. Taxi Squad catchers can also serve as bullpen catchers.Beat Writer / Columnist
Daniel Day Lewis starring in “There Will Be Baseball”Blogger / Podcaster
