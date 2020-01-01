Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
53638829_thumbnail

MLB announces 2020 regular season

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that Major League Baseball anticipates beginning its 2020 regular season approximately one month from today, on July 23rd or July 24th. The announcement follows confirmation today that...

Tweets