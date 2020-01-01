Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

ESPN L.A. Angels Blog
53643263_thumbnail

A .400 hitter? 30 wins to make the playoffs? How wild a 60-game season could really get

by: MLB Insiders, ESPN ESPN Los Angeles: Angels Blog 22s

Baseball is about to embark on its shortest season ever, so we look at just how weird 2020's stats could be.

Tweets