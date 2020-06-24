Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
45135309_thumbnail

The 60 game season is on. Yay?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Before we begin, nationwide cases of COVID-19 are up FORTY percent over the last 14 days, per the New York Times. Anyway, baseball would like you to know that… Information about Major League Baseball’s return to play: https://t.co/TTOvy8C826. pic.twit

Tweets