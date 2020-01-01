New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets 30-man roster prediction for shortened 2020 MLB season
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 59s
The Mets (like the rest of the National League) will be accounting for the presence of the universal DH, and will also be able to include some players whose presence on the roster was questionable at best back in March due to injury issues.
Tweets
-
Hey @HowieRose, maybe this was the problem. We were doing it wrong.Pro tip: Put spaghetti in your ChilitoTV / Radio Network
-
Everyone is focusing on the framing that the season will only have a second half and thus the Mets will thrive but we’re overlooking the possibility that it will only be a FIRST half.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Jacob_Resnick: #Mets have now signed four of their six picks (waiting on the first two). They’ve saved $1,172,500 against the total bonus pool and have just under $6 million to spend on Crow-Armstrong and Ginn before incurring an overage penalty. https://t.co/Z0zjVqz2xwBlogger / Podcaster
-
For a while, it seemed like Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha would never throw a pitch for the Mets. Maybe that will still be the case, but if a season happens, they make up 40% of the team’s rotation at the moment. https://t.co/tbPO8tHy7bBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Amazin’ Moments: Bartolo Colon Homers https://t.co/GaBQBrHB6V #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Can someone tell my why visiting radio broadcasters can be at games but visiting TV crews cannot?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets