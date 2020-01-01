New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
COVID-19 Roundup: Players Green Light MLB’s Return
by: Tony Wolfe — FanGraphs 1m
Plus: More positive tests hit Phillies and Rockies organizations as well as other sports and MiLB teams sue insurance providers over denied claims.
Tweets
-
Official Team Account
-
Get 15% Off on Pete Alonso LFGM T-Shirt! Use Code: PLAYBALL15 Site Wide Sale! https://t.co/yD2zk1tPzsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Why don’t they associate wth New York? Why no NY on the ball logo? Again I don’t care as much as I care that it’s 80 and sunny out. And #LGM@metspolice so that graphics template that they used, the Mets ~always~ use the wordmark on that template -- I've never seen them use the NY icon with that template. that to say, possibly, this is a situation where the Mets' brand identity is in fact solid, and not an example of no sense.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @willmusto: @metspolice so that graphics template that they used, the Mets ~always~ use the wordmark on that template -- I've never seen them use the NY icon with that template. that to say, possibly, this is a situation where the Mets' brand identity is in fact solid, and not an example of no sense.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The #Mets and #Yankees have issued this joint statement on the resumption of spring training in New York.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Player
- More Mets Tweets