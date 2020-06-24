Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
51726869_thumbnail

Yankees Hold Second Best World Series Odds, Mets Projected To Miss Postseason According To FanGraphs

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 39s

The Yankees are projected to have a pretty good shot at World Series number 28.

Tweets