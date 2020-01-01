Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Yankees, Mets exempt from Gov. Cuomo's quarantine order for travelers

by: Jason Wilson The Score 5m

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that New York - as well as Connecticut and New Jersey - will begin requiring travelers from nine states to quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. NY, NJ and CT will continually update and publish on...

