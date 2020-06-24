Mets #LGM an image of Vulgar Pete Alonso

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police

Nicely done Mets (below). I appreciate you. I appreciate that this was not an accident. #LGM! The only stat that matters today. #LGM 🔶🔷 @ODFL_Inc 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/sgCzp4gwZ7 — New York Mets (@Mets) June 24, 2020