Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
53661140_thumbnail

Mets 'getting close on a deal' with 2020 first-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong: report

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

The Mets have already signed four of their six 2020 MLB Draft picks, and their top two selections could be following suit in the near future.

Tweets