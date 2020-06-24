Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
53662159_thumbnail

Ex-Yankee spitballs idea of foreign substances invading MLB’s wet rag rule

by: Howie Kussoy New York Post 10s

It might be time for Gaylord Perry to begin plotting his comeback. Following the introduction of MLB’s COVID-19-inspired rule, allowing pitchers to carry a wet rag — instead of licking their

Tweets