New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morning Briefing: Yoenis Cespedes Raring To Play This Season
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 2m
Good Morning, Mets fans!Latest MLB NewsAndrew Simon of MLB.com collaborated with a small team of writers on showing how all 15 National League teams' DH options stack up.Ken Rosenthal and
Tweets
-
Yoenis Cespedes is expected to be ready for Opening Day 😀 #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/YhVX1XNwtVBlogger / Podcaster
-
100% a team or player will violate the rule. The media might call the cops on the spot and MLB will fumble how to handle it. Bet they suspend the guy for 10 games and destroy someone's season. You heard it here first.@MikeSilvaMedia They should just rip their own jerseys off. Keep tradition alive. #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets #LGM an image of Vulgar Pete Alonso https://t.co/kgfsvmZO1V via @metspoliceBlogger / Podcaster
-
Interesting logo choice by Mets in joint statement with Yankees https://t.co/d0jPDzJBAU via @metspoliceBlogger / Podcaster
-
Why I like Sugar Diaz more than I like Vulgar Pete Alonso https://t.co/Td3zIQvZ2q via @metspoliceBlogger / Podcaster
-
New York Mets: Looking at the Designated Hitter Candidates #Mets #MetsTwitter https://t.co/14v39hwi0fBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets