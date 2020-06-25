Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple

Revisiting the Mets trade for Yoenis Cespedes in 2015

by: Allen Settle Fansided: Rising Apple 6m

At the 2015 trade deadline, the New York Mets swung big and landed Yoenis Cespedes in a trade with the Detroit Tigers. The New York Mets have had two major...

Tweets