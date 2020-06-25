New York Mets
Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #51: Roberto Clemente
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
One of the most complete ballplayers in the post WW2 era, Roberto Clemente kicks off the second half of our list of inductees into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Clemente played 18 years for the Pirates, compiling 3,000 hits with a lifetime batting...
