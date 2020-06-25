Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53670109_thumbnail

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #51: Roberto Clemente

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

One of the most complete ballplayers in the post WW2 era, Roberto Clemente kicks off the second half of our list of inductees into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Clemente played 18 years for the Pirates, compiling 3,000 hits with a lifetime batting...

Tweets